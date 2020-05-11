Streaming Hide and Seek (2005) Full Movie
Hide and Seek 2005 - David Callaway tries to piece together his life in the wake of his wife's suicide and has been left to raise his nine-year-old daughter, Emily on his own. David is at first amused to discover that Emily has created an imaginary friend named 'Charlie', but it isn't long before 'Charlie' develops a sinister and violent side, and as David struggles with his daughter's growing emotional problems, he comes to the frightening realisation that 'Charlie' isn't just a figment of Emily's imagination.
Released: 2005-01-27
Runtime: 101 Minutes
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller
Stars: Robert De Niro, Dakota Fanning, Famke Janssen, Elisabeth Shue, Amy Irving, Dylan Baker, Melissa Leo, Robert John Burke, Molly Grant Kallins, Brendan Sexton III
Director: Dariusz Wolski, Aude Bronson-Howard, Joseph M. Caracciolo Jr., John Ottman, Dennis Bradford, Steven Kirshoff, John Caglione Jr., John Polson, Jeffrey Ford, Barry Josephson
